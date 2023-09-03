Ree Drummond's Tip For A Perfectly Balanced Salad

Even though Ree Drummond lives on a cattle ranch with her cowboy hubby Marlboro Man, she's not your typical cowgirl. Drummond spent her college years as a vegetarian, and while she's since given up that lifestyle, she still loves veggie-forward recipes. With six cookbooks to her name, she has a slew of vegetable-friendly recipes like zucchini lasagna, but her salads really steal the show. Some people may see salads as a drab side dish consisting of mostly lettuce, Drummond's colorful salad recipes are packed with all sorts of veggies and even multiple kinds of protein.

When it comes to making a salad, balance is key to ensure every bite is delicious. Drummond's best tip is to use a lettuce (or lettuces) that can hold up to the ingredients and dressing. Her layered salad recipe uses both iceberg lettuce and baby spinach, with iceberg doing much of the heavy lifting. Drummond says she likes iceberg "partly because it's really, really sturdy, and it makes a good foundation for the rest of the ingredients." The salad is topped with tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, cheese, and peas, before being smothered in a sweet, creamy, dressing.