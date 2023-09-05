For The Best Potato Salad Of Your Life, Try Roasting Your Spuds

A summer picnic or cookout is not complete without the quintessential side dish: potato salad. A standard potato salad recipe starts with boiled potatoes that are mixed with seasonings and a creamy condiment, usually mayonnaise. Then, the salad is chilled before serving. While that's all fine and good, a new way of preparing this dish amplifies the flavor of your potatoes — and it's all in the way you cook your main ingredient. Instead of boiling potatoes, roast them with your seasoning blend before adding mayo and any accouterments. When potatoes are roasted, the high heat helps them get crispy and browned, imparting more flavor.

When making potato salad, you first need to use the right potato. While Yukon Golds are the crème de la crème, any waxy potato will do. When potatoes are cooked at high heat, it creates a chemical reaction called the Maillard reaction. This reaction produces the savory, browned, almost caramelized flavor that makes roasted potatoes extra delicious. Conversely, when boiled in water, potatoes release much of their starch and become soft, which is great for recipes like mashed potatoes. However, if you aim to add texture and extra flavor, we think roasting is the way to go.