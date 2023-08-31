Dua Lipa Grilling Shrimp Has The Internet In Shambles

Some singers, like Selena Gomez — who recently announced two new cooking shows with Food Network – are great chefs. Others, as talented as they may be vocally, aren't. With Dua Lipa, the verdict is unknown, because even with the release of a "cooking" video, Twitter users are convinced the singer wasn't actually cooking.

Originally posted to her sister Rina Lipa's Instagram story, the video shows Dua Lipa hovering over a grill and rearranging shrimp. It was reposted on the account @PopCrave with the caption, "Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video." Hilariously, the usually split comment section was full of users agreeing on one thing: the "New Rules" singer staged the photo. "[It] doesn't even look like there's fire under it," one user noticed. "I don't think the grill is on," wrote another. After this was pointed out many times, one user joked, "It's cooking in the sun. Give it time."

Claudia Santos at BuzzFeed noted another discrepancy: "Why are [the shrimp] just in a pile like that?" It remains a mystery if Dua Lipa is a good chef, but thanks to Instagram, we know she can cook at least one thing.