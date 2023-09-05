The Anthony Bourdain Effect: Influencing Street Food Culture

Food writers, documentarists, and chefs owe much to Anthony Bourdain. The man was a force of nature, and there has yet to come someone who could match his magnetic charm, wit, and tremendous talent for storytelling. He broke entrenched ideas about cooking, traveling, and eating. The bare, stripped-down reality Bourdain wrote about and chronicled in his documentaries was thrilling. He had a way with words that could not be taught or replicated. Despite the rough, bad-boy aura, Bourdain did not fall into the tough guy category. His approach was educating, compassionate, inquisitive, and nonchalant. He was one of the cool guys you wanted to be around, and his death still leaves an immeasurable gap.

Rather than just describing food, Bourdain wanted to show us how deeply it related to people. He told these accounts effortlessly and genuinely, sometimes including painful narratives that were difficult to process but essential to learn. Food is fundamental to understanding a nation, which is best reflected in street food.

For Bourdain, street food was also the fun part of dining that was cleansed of all unnecessary glamour and pretense. He deemed it superior and made sure to promote it throughout his career. We've witnessed seemingly countless visits to unassuming street stalls and modest food trucks, and each visit echoed a similar sentiment of appreciation and learning. As it was so seminal for him, street food could not escape the "Bourdain effect." His influence was monumental, and this is how he changed the street food game.