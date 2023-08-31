Taco Bell's Mtn Dew Baja Blast Is Getting A Gelato Makeover
Without a doubt, Mountain Dew Baja Blast is a Taco Bell staple and an iconic fan favorite. The tropical lime-flavored drink, which was created as a Taco Bell exclusive in 2004, has since spawned several variations over the years. Taco Bell has ventured beyond fountain drinks to offer energy drinks and even alcoholic beverages. The popular drink was also upgraded to a frozen, slushy-like version called Tropical Freeze in 2012.
That being said, in perhaps the furthest-yet departure from the original Baja Blast, Taco Bell is currently testing a Baja Blast gelato at its Irvine, California, location. In other words, there might no longer be a need for the creamy Baja Blast hack that requires you to visit both Taco Bell and McDonald's to make a tropical lime ice cream float.
"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell Liz Matthews explained (via QSR Magazine). "Baja Blast is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal." The exclusive gelato will be available starting August 31, with the test lasting about two weeks or while supplies last. Each gelato cup costs $2.99 – about as much as you'd pay for a Quesalupa or Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch.
How does Taco Bell's Baja Blast gelato hold up to public scrutiny?
Most of us won't get to try Taco Bell's exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato during its trial run in California, but that doesn't mean we can't live vicariously through those who are lucky enough to do so. Liz Matthews wanted to hear how fans felt about the new offering, and they were happy to share their thoughts. One California-based TikTok user was so eager to get their cup of Baja Blast gelato that they went to Taco Bell at 6 a.m. They noted that they "love the texture," and rated it a 1,000,000 out of 10. Countless other Taco Bell fans flocked to Instagram to demand that the gelato be carried at all locations. One person pointed out that the Irvine, California, location was only so lucky because it's right by Taco Bell's corporate headquarters, and while that makes sense, it doesn't make us feel any less left out.
Fortunately, there's a somewhat simple way to make your own Baja Blast gelato at home, assuming you have a Ninja Creami. Freeze some cream and Baja Blast in a Ninja pint, pop it in the machine, and you're ready to churn out another viral Ninja Creami recipe.