Taco Bell's Mtn Dew Baja Blast Is Getting A Gelato Makeover

Without a doubt, Mountain Dew Baja Blast is a Taco Bell staple and an iconic fan favorite. The tropical lime-flavored drink, which was created as a Taco Bell exclusive in 2004, has since spawned several variations over the years. Taco Bell has ventured beyond fountain drinks to offer energy drinks and even alcoholic beverages. The popular drink was also upgraded to a frozen, slushy-like version called Tropical Freeze in 2012.

That being said, in perhaps the furthest-yet departure from the original Baja Blast, Taco Bell is currently testing a Baja Blast gelato at its Irvine, California, location. In other words, there might no longer be a need for the creamy Baja Blast hack that requires you to visit both Taco Bell and McDonald's to make a tropical lime ice cream float.

"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell Liz Matthews explained (via QSR Magazine). "Baja Blast is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal." The exclusive gelato will be available starting August 31, with the test lasting about two weeks or while supplies last. Each gelato cup costs $2.99 – about as much as you'd pay for a Quesalupa or Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch.