The Taco Bell Baja Blast Hack That's Oddly Coming Up Creamy

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast is one of Taco Bell's most iconic menu items, and customers have come up with a hack to take this soda to the next level. The Baja Blast already makes a refreshing, tropical addition to any Taco Bell meal. However, a TikTok trend turns the beloved drink into a creamy dessert.

Just as ice cream pairs well with Coca-Cola and Root Beer, it seems vanilla soft serve enhances Taco Bell's Baja Blast. TikTok users are combining McDonald's ice cream with the Baja Blast to create a creamy float. Judging by the reactions, this summer treat should be on everyone's radar. Multiple content creators have praised this combo, with @hasaneats and @_stephanielaurel rating it "10/10."

The Baja Blast hack follows in the footsteps of a similar trend. McDonald's customers also went viral on TikTok for mixing its soft serve ice cream with Fanta. That float requires one less fast-food trip. However, it's well worth heading to both McDonald's and Taco Bell for the Baja Blast float.