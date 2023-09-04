Jell-O Shots In Syringes Are Old News. Try Boozy Eyeballs Instead

When it comes to Halloween, there's never a shortage of crafty ideas, spooky décor inspo, and fun party recipes to make any October get-together memorable. If you're one to party-hop your way through Halloween, you've likely come across your fair share of Jell-O shots in drinkable syringes. They're a popular crowd-pleaser for their creative presentation and are simple to whip up if you want to elevate a classic party staple. For those searching for fresh Halloween party ideas that will amp up the creepy factor of your Jell-O shots this year, boozy eyeballs are the way to go.

It's as simple as grabbing your favorite gelatin flavor and bottle of liquor. The fun part is deciding how to display the eyeball. Vodka is the most common, and one of the best types of alcohol used in Jell-O shots, but others like rum and even wine can be used. Using vodka makes it easy to mix with and complement popular Jell-O flavors. They're also great when you need to pace yourself during Halloween drinking games since it usually takes around four jiggly shooters to equal one normal shot of alcohol. As for your Jell-O shot eyeballs, you can opt to fill the cups with small candy eyes or go bigger with a gummy eyeball that will cover most of the gelatin's surface. Thankfully, there are a few recipes out there ranging from easy mode to extra fancy that you can use in your Halloween planning.