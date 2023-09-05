Finally Be Able To Reheat Crab Cakes Without Them Drying Out

Unlike some food, seafood can be notoriously tricky to reheat. If you're not careful, you can end up with a dry and crumbling mess. In particular, crab cakes can be quite delicate and difficult to cook, much less reheat. However, if you're careful and know how to do it properly, then reheating crab cakes is incredibly easy.

First things first, crab cakes have a short shelf life; they only last three or four days in the fridge. But you probably only want to leave them for a day.

When reheating crab cakes, it's important to know what mistakes to avoid. For one, you shouldn't reheat crab cakes in a microwave. While it may be convenient, microwaves actually damage the textures of the food, which is why microwaved leftovers often taste different from when you first cooked them. Instead, for best results, you're going to have to reheat your crab cakes on the stove. While it may take a little more time, the wait will be worth it.

The trick to preventing your crab cakes from drying out is to include another pan with a bit of water in it. By placing the pan on a separate oven rack, you add moisture to the environment as the crab cakes cook. This stops the heat from making your crab cake flaky.