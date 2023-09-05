Finally Be Able To Reheat Crab Cakes Without Them Drying Out
Unlike some food, seafood can be notoriously tricky to reheat. If you're not careful, you can end up with a dry and crumbling mess. In particular, crab cakes can be quite delicate and difficult to cook, much less reheat. However, if you're careful and know how to do it properly, then reheating crab cakes is incredibly easy.
First things first, crab cakes have a short shelf life; they only last three or four days in the fridge. But you probably only want to leave them for a day.
When reheating crab cakes, it's important to know what mistakes to avoid. For one, you shouldn't reheat crab cakes in a microwave. While it may be convenient, microwaves actually damage the textures of the food, which is why microwaved leftovers often taste different from when you first cooked them. Instead, for best results, you're going to have to reheat your crab cakes on the stove. While it may take a little more time, the wait will be worth it.
The trick to preventing your crab cakes from drying out is to include another pan with a bit of water in it. By placing the pan on a separate oven rack, you add moisture to the environment as the crab cakes cook. This stops the heat from making your crab cake flaky.
How to reheat the crab cakes
In addition to including a pan of water, there are a few other things you can do to make sure the crab cakes come out just as succulent as when you first cooked them. One method involves placing a sheet of foil over the crab cake to prevent the direct heat of the oven from burning the tops. Alternatively, you can also add a bit of butter to each of the crab cakes, which will also create a protective barrier from the heat. If you want them to crisp a bit, consider adding a bit of oil to the pan as well.
As for cooking, these shouldn't take long to finish, since you're just reheating them. About 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should suffice. You want to be careful to not overcook them, so adhere to the side of caution.
If you don't have an oven or just prefer to use your stovetop, then you can also easily reheat crab cakes in a skillet with just a few adjustments. Add the butter to the tops of the cakes, but in the skillet, add a coating of oil to create moisture. You may want to keep an eye on the bottom of your crab cakes to make sure they don't burn.