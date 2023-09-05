Meringue Cookies Are The Sweet Way To Use Up Leftover Egg Whites
The unfortunate reality of baking is that it sometimes leaves you with leftover ingredients. For instance, if a recipe only calls for egg yolks, you're stuck with leftover egg whites, prompting you to wonder what on earth you're supposed to do with just egg whites. We've got a solution: You can use egg whites to make a super yummy meringue cookie.
Following our meringue recipe, whisk those leftover egg whites into soft peaks, then add salt, cream of tartar, and sugar until you have stiff peaks. Adding a few drops of an alcohol-based extract, such as vanilla, espresso, or mint, creates a more well-rounded flavor. You can also use food coloring to make your cookies even more fun.
After you've added flavors and colors, it's time to turn the meringue into a recognizable cookie. You'll want to pipe the meringue into small cookie-sized dollops on a sheet pan. Pop them in the oven to bake, and you're good to go!
Things to consider when making meringue cookies
First and foremost, the number of eggs you have whites from will affect how large a batch of meringue cookies you make. Egg whites can expand up to eight times their original volume when whisked, so if you have a lot of leftover egg whites on hand, you might want to use only a few eggs' worth. If you have any you aren't going to use to make meringue cookies, the best way to save leftover egg whites is by freezing them in an ice cube tray.
Another crucial consideration is moisture, whether on your baking utensils or in the air. Meringue is extremely sensitive to humidity; the slightest amount can cause the sugar to bead. To counteract this, you'll want to save meringue cookie-making for drier days and ensure your utensils are all clean and dry. All in all, meringue cookies aren't the easiest route to take when it comes to using up leftover egg whites, but they sure are delicious.