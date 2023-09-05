Meringue Cookies Are The Sweet Way To Use Up Leftover Egg Whites

The unfortunate reality of baking is that it sometimes leaves you with leftover ingredients. For instance, if a recipe only calls for egg yolks, you're stuck with leftover egg whites, prompting you to wonder what on earth you're supposed to do with just egg whites. We've got a solution: You can use egg whites to make a super yummy meringue cookie.

Following our meringue recipe, whisk those leftover egg whites into soft peaks, then add salt, cream of tartar, and sugar until you have stiff peaks. Adding a few drops of an alcohol-based extract, such as vanilla, espresso, or mint, creates a more well-rounded flavor. You can also use food coloring to make your cookies even more fun.

After you've added flavors and colors, it's time to turn the meringue into a recognizable cookie. You'll want to pipe the meringue into small cookie-sized dollops on a sheet pan. Pop them in the oven to bake, and you're good to go!