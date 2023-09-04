Transform Canned Veggies Into Chowder With A Quick Puree

We can sing the praises of fresh vegetables all day long, but canned veggies can be real unsung heroes too. Not only are canned veggies great pantry staples, but they can also be turned into much more than a bland side dish. One of the simplest and tastiest ways to breathe new life into your canned veggies is to turn them into a chowder. A chowder is essentially a thickened soup that can be made with veggies along with the addition of cream or milk. If you don't love the texture of canned vegetables, making them into a purée that can then be turned into chowder can mask any unpleasant mouthfeel you might get.

Since you should always have canned veggies in your pantry, all you need to do is open a few of your favorite vegetables to get started. Just like with fresh vegetables, you should give canned vegetables a quick rinse before cooking them. It's not so much because the vegetables are dirty. It's because the canning liquid is often sodium-heavy, so rinsing your veggies will remove any excess salt. After the veggies are drained, you can get to making your chowder by puréeing the veggies with some cream or milk and plenty of spices.