Transform Canned Veggies Into Chowder With A Quick Puree
We can sing the praises of fresh vegetables all day long, but canned veggies can be real unsung heroes too. Not only are canned veggies great pantry staples, but they can also be turned into much more than a bland side dish. One of the simplest and tastiest ways to breathe new life into your canned veggies is to turn them into a chowder. A chowder is essentially a thickened soup that can be made with veggies along with the addition of cream or milk. If you don't love the texture of canned vegetables, making them into a purée that can then be turned into chowder can mask any unpleasant mouthfeel you might get.
Since you should always have canned veggies in your pantry, all you need to do is open a few of your favorite vegetables to get started. Just like with fresh vegetables, you should give canned vegetables a quick rinse before cooking them. It's not so much because the vegetables are dirty. It's because the canning liquid is often sodium-heavy, so rinsing your veggies will remove any excess salt. After the veggies are drained, you can get to making your chowder by puréeing the veggies with some cream or milk and plenty of spices.
Use whatever veggies you have on hand
One of the most popular vegetarian chowders is corn chowder. Luckily, you can make this all year long, even if corn isn't in season, thanks to canned corn. Try making this easy corn chowder recipe. All you need is butter and flour for a roux, milk, seasonings, and loads of corn. If you have some extra fresh vegetables, like onions, carrots, or celery, you can sauté those to impart even more flavor. Seasonings like garlic powder and dried herbs really come in handy for amping up the flavor of chowders. Not only do seasonings enhance the flavor, but they can also help make the vegetables taste fresher.
If you're vegan, or simply don't want to add any dairy to your chowder, you can still easily achieve a creamy chowder-like texture. Coconut milk or coconut cream can be added in for creaminess and as a thickener. You can't make a soup or chowder without broth, though. If you are using a store-bought broth, hopefully you also have some you can grab from your pantry. For a hearty and warming lunch or quick dinner, simply toss all your canned veggies, like green beans, corn, and even beans, into a pan with broth and simmer. After 30 minutes, you can blend everything together for a quick, tasty, and healthy chowder.