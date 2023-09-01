Aldi Products That Were Practically Made For School Lunches

If you can hear the "Jaws" music of mornings filled with "Saved by the Bell" marathons, cold coffee, and rushing your kid out the door coming closer and closer, you know there are some things you must do to prepare for the school year. First, you must ensure you've got the school supplies covered. Second, and most importantly, you need to get your fridge and school lunch packing ready. And we're here to tell you one of the best places to get delicious, good-for-them, and easy-for-you school lunch eats is Aldi.

Yes, the art of the Aldi's find is alive and well not only during the holidays but for the school season. Of course, the beloved grocer has the usual lunchbox suspects, but there are also some not-so-secret and unsuspecting products on Aldi's shelves that, even though not marketed as back-to-school finds on the brand's website, may just be the pièce de résistance your kiddo's lunch box needs. Today, we're going to save you the trouble of stumbling through the halls of this beloved retailer by rounding up the Aldi finds you need to pack unbelievable lunches this school year. We assessed these findings based on fan opinion and health benefits and discussed their price points (which vary by state and are accurate as of August 2023). Mozzarella sticks, apple juice, hummus, and mini bagels fuel your kid's brain year-round with these must-have lunchbox treats.