The Korean-Style Fast Food Chain That Turns Corn Dogs Into A Party

Chances are that once you've tried a Korean corn dog, aka gamja hot dog, it might be hard to enjoy some of the best corn dogs in the U.S. like you once did. The dish pairs a salty-sweet exterior with a savory filling of your choice, but the real fun starts when you choose which combinations of textures and condiments to add to the flavor party. Despite its name, Korean corn dogs don't actually contain cornmeal like those normally found at American county fairs. Instead, a yeasted batter is used and the dog is served on a skewer rather than cradled in a bun. Korean-style corn dogs are batter-fried until golden and then coated with crunchy panko breadcrumbs. Other textures like dried ramen noodles, rice cakes, and even cubed fries can be layered onto this portable snack too.

In 2019, Two Hands Corndogs chose to take advantage of the street food's popularity by setting up shop in the U.S., spotlighting the gamja hot dog with a modern twist. Besides its customizable menu and list of toppings, Two Hands lets customers skip the sausage altogether if they want. Choose from a variety of fillings like regular beef sausage, half hot dog half cheddar cheese, or even a cheesy mozzarella center. The best part is that you won't have to dig out your passport to get a taste of this Korean dish.