Mushrooms Are The Key To Impossibly Juicy Turkey Burgers

There are plenty of great beef burger alternatives, from vegetable and bean patties to meat substitutes, to the much-maligned turkey burger. Fortunately, recipes for the beefless options have come a long way, which allows widely accessible substitutes like ground turkey to rise in the consciousness of home cooks. The biggest enemy of turkey burgers has always been their dryness, so the key to ensuring that they stay juicy and delicious while cooking is to add moisture to the very lean turkey meat — and the tastiest way to do that is with mushrooms.

You may be thinking of giant portobello mushroom steaks that are grilled to sit on top of the patty like a juicy mushroom blanket, but you'd be mistaken. The best way to add mushrooms to turkey burgers is to grind them up so that they can be mixed uniformly with the ground turkey. You have the option to use any meaty mushroom of your choice (think cremini, shiitake, white button, or portobello), but in order to get them chopped finely enough you may want to use a food processor or spice grinder to get them down to a more paste-like consistency, which is really difficult to achieve with just a knife and cutting board.