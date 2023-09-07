The Italian Secret Ingredient Ree Drummond Adds To Her Saltines

If you don't regularly keep saltines in your pantry, you're missing out. Saltines are affordable and incredibly versatile. In addition to just keeping them around for snacking and serving alongside soups and other eats, you can crush saltines and use them as a pie crust, or you can combine them with chocolate and nuts for some seriously hard to resist saltine cracker toffee.

If you're Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, though, you might just keep your saltine hacks simple by giving the classic crackers an easy upgrade with minimal ingredients and just a little time in the oven. As Drummond recently posted on Instagram, she adds Italian seasoning to her saltines, for a more flavorful cracker to serve with soups and salads ("or anything, for that matter," she clarified). Followers who caught her tip were salivating in the comments, and some even offered their own methods for creating takes on the same, like using gluten-free crackers and Italian seasoning, or adding cheese.