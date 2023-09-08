The Slight, But Significant, Difference Between A Tostada And Tostaguac

Not everything in cooking needs to be complicated. In fact, subtle nuances are often all that are needed to transform a dish into something else entirely. Take, for example, the tostada. It's basically a flattened taco, but this simple change in its exterior makes it into its own thing. Tostada simply means "toast" in English, which is how the deep fried or toasted corn shell derives its name. Tostadas are served open faced and loaded with toppings. The primary difference between a tostada and a taco is that, while tacos can be served in a hard corn shell, they are often served in a soft corn or flour tortilla that is folded up.

According to Merriam Webster, a tostada is "a tortilla fried in deep fat." While this is true, it is the culmination of toppings — usually meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, and vegetables like lettuce and tomatoes — that makes this such a popular menu item. But the addition of another topping — guacamole — gives the tostada a new flavor profile and a new name.