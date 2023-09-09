Why You Can't (Easily) Turn A Costco Sundae Into A Root Beer Float

Although there are plenty of ways to hack the Costco food court, some of these hacks depend on your specific Costco location. For instance, not every Costco is equipped to make root beer floats — as simple a dessert as it may seem.

As noted by TikTok user Hellthy Junk Food, you could theoretically make a root beer float by ordering a soft drink and a vanilla ice cream cup. However, some Costco locations do not serve root beer at their food courts, so you either have to opt for buying a full 36-pack of A&W root beer or make do with a different kind of soft drink.

If your Costco doesn't have root beer, you could always go more of a creamsicle route. To make a creamsicle-inspired float, add your cup of food court vanilla ice cream to orange soda. Or, if you aren't an orange fan, you can use any other soft drink available. Easy peasy, ice cream squeezy.