How Costco Keeps Its Hot Dog Combo Price Consistent

The Costco food court offerings are a vital part of its brand. From the twisted churros to the pepperoni pizza, the snacks have become an added benefit to the shopping experience of its members (via BuzzFeed). One of the most iconic options is the combo that comes with a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog or polish sausage nestled in a snug hot dog bun and a 20 oz fountain soda of your choice, per CostcoHotDog.com.

In a recent Instagram reel posted by @thehustledaily, Nicole Phillips explains how the company has cut costs to keep the combo price at $1.59 since 1985. The first change occurred in 2009 when the company stopped sourcing its hot dogs from Hebrew National and began making its own version. Then, when the price of Coca-Cola started to rise, it switched to selling Pepsi products instead. Had these changes not been made, the cost of the combo would be around $4 today.

While they've managed to keep costs low, Costco loses money on the combo sales (via NPR). Food economist David Ortega explains that Costco still garners value from offering it because customers who come in for it are likely to buy other products in the store, a strategy known as a loss leader. Thankfully, the store can still delight customers with this great offer.