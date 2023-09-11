Say Goodbye To Marinara And Hello To Sweet And Sour Meatball Sauce
Football season is upon us, so for those who partake, it's the perfect time of year to whip out favorite game day recipes at family gatherings. Slow-cooked meatballs are one of the most flavorful and easy items to serve on these occasions; they're simple to make, portable, and delicious. Plus, whether you use fresh or frozen meatballs, they're a quick and delicious option for small or large crowds.
Traditional Italian meatballs are commonly served with marinara sauce, but making sweet and sour meatballs is a great way to elevate this classic. The base ingredients for this recipe are only ketchup and grape jelly, but the simple, two-ingredient blend adds sweetness and tanginess to the fat of the meatballs that is hard to beat. However, perhaps the best part about this recipe is its versatility.
For example, you can spruce up the sauce with chili sauce, pineapples, onions, and numerous other ingredients. Sweet and sour meatballs are great alone or can be served over pasta, rice, or inside a hoagie bun. There's also no wrong way to eat them since they can function seamlessly as an appetizer or entrée.
Different versions of sweet and sour meatballs
Sweet and sour meatballs can be baked, air-fried, or cooked in a pressure cooker or crock pot. One unique way to serve them is to pull them out a few minutes before they are fully cooked and sauté them in a stir fry with bell peppers, onions, and chunks of pineapple, then serve it over rice. For more nuance, chili sauce adds beautiful heat that blends well with the sweet sauce and pineapple. If an air fryer is used, the sauce should be poured over the meatballs at the end of the cooking process, or it will fly all over the interior due to the fans. Or, use the sauce for dipping instead.
If you use sweet and sour sauce as a dipping option, try making different variations by adding spicy or acidic ingredients so there is something for everyone. Add balsamic or apple cider vinegar, mustard, or a splash of lemon juice if you crave extra tartness. These notes play well with the sweetness of the jelly and add astringency to the meatballs. You can also include hot sauce or barbecue sauce to impart different flavors. Or, think beyond grape and experiment with other jellies. Finally, sweet and sour meatballs can be garnished with fresh basil, oregano, or cilantro for added punch.