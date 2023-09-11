Say Goodbye To Marinara And Hello To Sweet And Sour Meatball Sauce

Football season is upon us, so for those who partake, it's the perfect time of year to whip out favorite game day recipes at family gatherings. Slow-cooked meatballs are one of the most flavorful and easy items to serve on these occasions; they're simple to make, portable, and delicious. Plus, whether you use fresh or frozen meatballs, they're a quick and delicious option for small or large crowds.

Traditional Italian meatballs are commonly served with marinara sauce, but making sweet and sour meatballs is a great way to elevate this classic. The base ingredients for this recipe are only ketchup and grape jelly, but the simple, two-ingredient blend adds sweetness and tanginess to the fat of the meatballs that is hard to beat. However, perhaps the best part about this recipe is its versatility.

For example, you can spruce up the sauce with chili sauce, pineapples, onions, and numerous other ingredients. Sweet and sour meatballs are great alone or can be served over pasta, rice, or inside a hoagie bun. There's also no wrong way to eat them since they can function seamlessly as an appetizer or entrée.