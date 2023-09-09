Tarragon Is The Secret Ingredient That Takes Fries To The Next Level

Sometimes referred to as the "king of herbs" in France for its unique, complex flavor and countless uses, tarragon is the herb used in traditional French recipes like Béarnaise sauce, but that doesn't mean it doesn't belong on your fries. You can incorporate the herb into your homemade fry recipe by tossing your cooked fries in a mixture of salt and chopped fresh or dried tarragon. The key is making sure that the tarragon is evenly distributed throughout the fries, so each fry is enhanced with a hint of its flavor. You can also give your frozen fries a bistro-worthy makeover by tossing them with tarragon after you've cooked them in the oven, skillet, or air fryer.

When using it on your fries, keep in mind the flavor of tarragon is more concentrated in its dried form, and the powerful flavor of the herb could risk turning off some eaters. After all, the herb's bittersweet anise taste is the reason many people hate black licorice, so going all in on tarragon might not be well-advised — less is often more. If you still want a hint of tarragon on your fries but you're worried about overdoing it, some recipes call for tarragon salt or a side of tarragon aioli.