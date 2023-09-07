False Facts About Frozen Food You Thought Were True

Americans have had a longstanding love affair with frozen food, dating back to the mid 20th century when the convenience of frozen meals revolutionized the way people ate. And the U.S. frozen food market isn't showing any signs of slowing down. According to Grand View Research, the country's frozen food market was valued at $55.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow annually by 4.7% until 2030.

Freezing is an excellent choice when it comes to preserving food and minimizing waste, as it prolongs the freshness of a wide range of ingredients and meals. It can also help ensure that you have access to your favorite goodies even when they're out of season. Beyond this, freezing can also help retain many nutrients in food and allows for bulk buying and fewer trips to the grocery store.

Unfortunately, frozen food has been the subject of numerous myths, most of them negative. Many people associate frozen meals with subpar flavors, inferior nutrition, and artificial additives. Luckily, we're here to dispel these misconceptions and help you make the most of frozen food.