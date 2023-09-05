Margaritaville's Touching Tribute To Jimmy Buffett

With decades of fame, 23 million or more albums sold, and even the Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant chains to his name, American icon Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1. In the wake of his passing, his remaining chain, Margaritaville, released a heartfelt statement on social media.

In an Instagram post, the chain remembered Buffett as an "artist, performer, writer, navigator, friend, and entrepreneur," noting how he "lived his life like his songs" but also wanted to share his laidback-on-a-beach mentality with his audience. Understandably, the post received more than 30k likes, with countless fans sharing their own memories of watching Buffett perform or otherwise change their lives.

According to Buffett's website, his family has decided to honor his memory by asking for donations to Singing for Change, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Buffett's own foundation, Singing for Change, has raised more than $15 million since 1995 to support those in need.