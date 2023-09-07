This Season's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Treats Ranked Worst To Best

Most pumpkin spice lovers associate this popular flavor as a warm tonic that shows up just in time to make things cozy during the growing chill of autumn. But hot coffee and cozy teas aren't the only ways pumpkin spice is shuffling its way to the market amid falling leaves and shorter daylight hours. This seasonal sensation can also be enjoyed in frozen form, with a slushy assemblage that includes ice cream, frappes, and frozen yogurt. If you thought you had tempting options before, wait until you see what you have on hand this year.

There are real reasons the public clamors for pumpkin spice that go beyond the power of its scent. Part of that has to do with the sense of exclusivity, as many places reserve this formidable flavor for autumn and winter menus only. Yet, though the weather may be on the colder side in your region when the flavor rolls around, there's no reason to skip out on frozen takes on the pumpkin spice madness. We scooped up the most notable icy offerings available for the season and arranged them in an orderly fashion. They all may feature the spice o' the pumpkin, but not every option uses the opportunity to its greatest advantage.