Anthony Bourdain Had A Strong Opinion On The Heart Attack Grill

Anyone familiar with Anthony Bourdain knows that the legendary chef and TV host had plenty of strong opinions — and he wasn't shy about sharing them (think of his legendary hatred of brunch). That's particularly true when it came to food and restaurants, including one Las Vegas establishment famous for gluttony.

The restaurant that was the target of Bourdain's criticism is the Heart Attack Grill, located on Fremont Street in Vegas' off-Strip downtown district. In an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit in 2016, Bourdain brought up the eatery while responding to a question about what foods Americans should stop eating. After rattling off a long list that included deep-fried food, oversized sodas, fast food chains, and more specific complaints like "BBQ in a nori roll," he also mentioned theme restaurants like the Heart Attack Grill.

The chef noted the restaurant's unique offer that anyone who weighs in at over 350 pounds on a public scale in the dining area gets to eat for free, which he called "pretty much a war crime." Likely to Bourdain's dismay, many of the reactions from other users seemed more intrigued than disgusted by the restaurant's existence.