Stuffed Peppers Don't Have To Be Just The Bell Variety

When you think of classic stuffed peppers, you likely think of a row of tri-colored bell peppers overflowing with a filling of rice or another staple option, like quinoa, alongside your ground protein of choice (typically beef, but chicken or turkey if you're trying to be healthy), and then topped with melted cheese. However, while this comfort food is delicious on its own, don't feel like you can't get creative with it. When it comes to stuffed peppers, there's no reason you have to stick with the bell peppers that are the go-to.

You can stuff a variety of peppers, but bell peppers just happen to be readily available, relatively affordable, and large, so they're easier to stuff. Other options, though, include banana peppers, Anaheim peppers, poblano peppers, or Cubanelle peppers. Banana peppers, while skinnier and smaller, are not able to fit quite as much filling, but go great with a super-creamy filling with a cream cheese base. For your stuffed Anaheim or poblano peppers, think of your traditional stuffing mixture, but lean heavily into Southwest flavors. For Cubanelle peppers, go Italian all the way, with a pizza topping-inspired stuffing.