Christina Tosi's Secret For Delicious Cheetos Cake - Exclusive Interview

What was your strategy for making the Cheetos cake?

Very simply, I fell in love with food in the aisles of the grocery store. I learned how to bake at home, but I fell in love with flavors and I learned to tap into my culinary creative spirit by pushing the cart up and down the aisles of the grocery store on the weekly errand with my mom to go get groceries. You see that in my work. You see the fingerprints and the truth of that when you look at the menu of Milk Bar. You've got the compost cookie with pretzels, potato chips, ground coffee, graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips — things that you have at home that you know you've never really seen put together before.

One of my ... I call it my dirty dessert secret. It's like the snack that you make for yourself when no one is looking, that has some sort of sweet dessert element to it. One of my dirty dessert secrets for years has been taking a tub of creamy, dreamy vanilla frosting and dipping Cheetos in it.

It's the beautiful moment of capturing lightning in a bottle, when the two tensions really crash into each other and create a spark. How could these two things work together? For me, it's a crunchy Cheeto into a tub of creamy, dreamy vanilla frosting. You get the crunch and you get the velvety smoothness, etc.

I have been a very big fan of Cheetos, just as a savory snacker, but also, a fun fact: With my first daughter, one of my only pregnancy cravings was I'd eat one of those little snack packs of Cheetos every single day. That was always the joke. My only pregnancy photo is me with a bunch of Cheetos bags surrounding me with a pregnant belly. That's how much I love Cheetos.