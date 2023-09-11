Snapping A Banana In Half Isn't An Effective 'Peeling' Method

Bananas are fruit with nature's wrapping paper. Their peel is the perfect eco-friendly snack bag, making them one of the best on-the-go fruits for snacking and travel. However, a new 'peeling' method that doesn't involve peeling bananas at all has been making the rounds. A viral TikTok hack shows how if you snap a banana in half, you can eat the halves from the middle by pushing the banana out from the ends. However, is this no-peel method as mess-free and reliable as the TikTok video demonstrates?

With one snap, the creator broke the banana in half. It looks easy. However, one scan through the TikTok's comment section shows that people have a lot of doubt. Many users point out how the banana that the original creator used seemed a bit on the green side. Does this mean the hack only works on a slightly unripe banana? Another commenter, @aha_blahnana, shares that upon trying it for themselves, the snap resulted in "immediately mushing a banana into paste in my fists." It makes sense that a soft and ripe banana would not be compatible with this hack. Whether you decide to try this method on a ripe or unripe banana, either way, it seems like the snapping method results in a banana you might not want to eat.