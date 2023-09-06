Paqui's Viral One Chip Challenge Accused Of Causing Teen's Death

Fans of spicy foods have been growing thanks to trends such as the Paqui One Chip Challenge and pop culture staples like the hit YouTube series Hot Ones. While most spice enjoyers are content to add a few extra jalapenos or a few gracious glugs of buffalo sauce to their favorite meal, others have taken on challenges that see them attempting to consume the highest quantity of capsaicin humanly possible.

Unfortunately, per a report from WCVB, a recent example of the One Chip Challenge has ended in an unspeakable tragedy. A 14-year-old boy named Harris Wolobah from Worcester, Massachusetts, has died just hours after attempting the challenge at school. According to the teenager's parents, Harris had no known allergies or pre-existing conditions and lived a generally active and healthy lifestyle. While there is no confirmed correlation to the One Chip Challenge at this time, coroners are looking into Wolobah's cause of death, with more answers sure to come as autopsy results are revealed.