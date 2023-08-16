Hot Ones Dares You To Try The Spiciest Hot Pockets Ever

Whether or not you spend much time on YouTube, you've likely heard of "Hot Ones," an interview show that subjects celebs to not only burning questions but also hot sauce-doused wings. Given that the show has seen enormous success — with its home channel, First We Feast, boasting 12.7 million subscribers and counting — it should come as little surprise that the brand is branching out.

First, the show launched its own line of Hot Ones sauces, and now — per a press release shared with Mashed — Hot Ones is teaming up with the one and only Hot Pockets. For true fans of spiciness, this may sound like a match made in heaven ... or maybe someplace more fiery.

In true Hot Ones fashion, the four new snacks included in this collab feature spicy mixtures straight from the show, with one of those sauces forming what Hot Pockets calls "the hottest Hot Pocket ever!" In other words, if classic Crispy Crust Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pockets just don't do it for you anymore, a Hot Ones Hot Pocket could very well knock your socks off with the heat you desire. For those who would rather just watch rather than actually taste, these Hot Pockets will also be featured on the "Hot Ones" show this October.