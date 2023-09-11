How Canned Cream Of Soup Transforms Homemade Fried Chicken

Fried chicken may be a Southern staple, but there are various ways that you are probably screwing it up. Simple mistakes made in the dredging and brining process can cause your chicken to either have a weak coating or become dried out and overdone during the cooking process. While you should season your flour for flavoring, you can also completely transform your fried chicken with a simple can of cream of soup.

For chicken purists, cream of chicken is the way to go. It keeps that savory chicken flavor but imparts a nice creaminess and spice to the meat. It also helps deal with one of the biggest issues with fried chicken — overcooking your bird until it's a husk. Cream of chicken soup helps create a nice crust for your chicken and imparts moisture to the meat, helping prevent it from drying out. However, why stop with a basic flavor like the cream of chicken when there's so much more at your disposal?

Cream of mushroom has a slightly earthy taste that will go well with your chicken, especially if you combine your chicken with a creamy mushroom gravy. Cream of corn and cream of tomato soups have a sweet or tangy edge for those wanting to experiment with a new take on fried chicken.