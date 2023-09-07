Lori Greiner Launches New Cooking Product With Souper Cubes Partners - Exclusive

In each new season of "Shark Tank," viewers watch as hopeful entrepreneurs line up to pitch their products to the "sharks," business-savvy judges who invest their own time, expertise, and money into helping these entrepreneurs succeed. At Mashed, we've watched quite a few food, beverage, and cooking-related products pass through the "Shark Tank" doors, to varying degrees of success.

In a 2021 episode, one entrepreneurial endeavor caught the eye of both sharks and foodie fans alike: Souper Cubes. The brand sells silicone trays that allow home cooks to easily freeze pre-portioned foods in a mess-free manner that you can't achieve when trying to freeze leftover liquids in freezer bags or glass containers that can crack or break when frozen.

"Souper Cubes was one of the best pitches I've seen. They had a great demo, great sales, knew their business inside and out, and were incredibly likeable," said Lori Greiner in an exclusive Mashed interview. Greiner would go on to invest $400,000 in exchange for a 5% stake in the company.

She explained, "I gave Souper Cubes a deal because they were extremely impressive people and entrepreneurs. They had a unique and clever product and a good track record of success. I knew that they would be great partners, great to work with, and successful."

However, since 2021, Greiner and Souper Cubes founders Jake and Michelle Sendowski's relationship has evolved — and now, Greiner has collaborated with them to launch her own invention under the Souper Cubes brand.