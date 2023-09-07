Gisele Bündchen's First Cookbook Is Overflowing With Family Recipes

Gisele Bündchen was born in a small town in Brazil, where she grew up with five sisters. Since both her parents worked, the sisters learned how to care for themselves; everyone helped with the household chores and did farming-related tasks. Bündchen enjoyed spending time on her grandparents' small farm, where she milked the cows, collected fresh eggs, and harvested food from the family garden. Per Penguin Random House, the world-renowned supermodel is considered one of the top 100 fashion icons of all time, but her wellness philosophy harkens back to those days of farm-to-table eating from her childhood.

"Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle," the author wrote in a recent Instagram post. In "Nourish," her first cookbook, Bündchen invites her readers to join her table by sharing some of her family's most beloved recipes and other tips, such as her approach to nutrition, self-care, balancing her busy lifestyle, and cooking for her children.