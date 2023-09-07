Gisele Bündchen's First Cookbook Is Overflowing With Family Recipes
Gisele Bündchen was born in a small town in Brazil, where she grew up with five sisters. Since both her parents worked, the sisters learned how to care for themselves; everyone helped with the household chores and did farming-related tasks. Bündchen enjoyed spending time on her grandparents' small farm, where she milked the cows, collected fresh eggs, and harvested food from the family garden. Per Penguin Random House, the world-renowned supermodel is considered one of the top 100 fashion icons of all time, but her wellness philosophy harkens back to those days of farm-to-table eating from her childhood.
"Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle," the author wrote in a recent Instagram post. In "Nourish," her first cookbook, Bündchen invites her readers to join her table by sharing some of her family's most beloved recipes and other tips, such as her approach to nutrition, self-care, balancing her busy lifestyle, and cooking for her children.
What to expect when reading Nourish
"Nourish" features 100 recipes based on everyday ingredients. Throughout its pages, Gisele Bündchen focuses on gluten-free meals featuring nourishing ingredients, such as almond flour, avocado oil, and dates. She hopes readers will use the book to kickstart healthier lifestyles and maintain them through a balance that doesn't sacrifice fun.
Bündchen's routine is grounded in positive intention, nutritious food, and gratitude. To help her readers understand how important it is to incorporate these elements into their lifestyles, the author allows her family recipes to work in tandem with an explanation of her mindset and other handy tips for making meals more palatable for little ones. The recipes in "Nourish" cover a lot of ground, from fruits and proteins to salads, soups, and sweets. However, everything traces back to home. For example, "Nourish" includes Bündchen's recipes for Pão de Queijo, a traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and grilled ribeye steak with chimichurri, a herbaceous condiment popular throughout Latin America.
The hardcover version of "Nourish" from Penguin Random House will be available for $35 on March 26, 2024. You can preorder it from numerous outlets, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, Powell's, Target, and Walmart.