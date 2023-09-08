Max The Meat Guy's Top Tips For Grilling - Exclusive

Once you've let go of your urge to overcomplicate your grilling sesh, Max Greb told us to make sure you dry brine before you grill. While this can sound a little advanced, he noted that it's really not, explaining: "All that is [is] seasoning your meat the day before cooking. This leads to huge benefits in terms of crust development and in terms of moisture retention."

He also broke down the misconception that you should only flip whatever you're grilling one time while cooking. Instead, he encouraged home cooks to flip frequently. He said, "If you're cooking a steak or a chicken breast, feel free to flip frequently. It's going to lead to more even cooking."

Lastly, he encouraged anyone who's still relatively new to the grill to not let that inexperience hold them back. Experiment a little and expand beyond the basic burgers and dogs you might be used to grilling — while those are safe bets, your skills will improve as you try new things.

