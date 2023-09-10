Grocery Stores You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

They keep our kitchens stocked and our bellies full, we stop at them multiple times per week, and quite frankly, it's hard to imagine life in the 21st century without them. That's right, we're talking about grocery stores. Beginning with mom-and-pop shops in the 18th century up to the retail giants of today, food markets are an integral part of American society.

According to GOBankingRates, monthly grocery costs per individual in the U.S. range between $250 to $550. There's no denying that a large chunk of our paycheck goes toward the places that sell our canned goods, fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses. With many of the dominating industry players like Costco, Walmart, or Kroger visible at every corner, it's easy to look right past those smaller markets and grocers sprinkling the thousands of cities and towns across the nation.

But these hidden food-toting gems are indeed out there — many of them bringing interesting histories, unique edible selections, bizarre sceneries, or heartwarming intentions to the table. Check out our list of grocery stores you'll wish you knew about sooner.