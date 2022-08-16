What A Caribou Coffee Executive Recommends You Order Next - Exclusive

Over the years, Erin Newkirk has enjoyed a lot of Caribou Coffee. She said, "I've had so many incredible experiences at my own local Caribou coffeehouses, including founding, building, and selling my startup, coffee dates with dear friends, [and] breakfast dates with my husband and son. What our team does in our stores every day matters." That includes creating delicious, handcrafted coffees for customers.

As for Newkirk's personal order, she says she goes for the Crafted Press. "It's only available at Caribou, so it's special," she told us. "Cold-brewed coffee steamed with a splash of milk and real sugar — it's like a latte, but lighter. I love it with almond or oat milk and if I'm feeling it, I get it with real chocolate, honey, or hazelnut."

She also recommends the Crafted Press to her friends, saying latte lovers are "wowed" by the drink. "It's lighter and more playful, something you can order every day. I also can't say enough good things about our mochas. We source proprietary mini chocolate chips and melt them into espresso with every order. Try a Hot White Chocolate Mocha or a Dark Chocolate Hot Chocolate next time you are looking for a treat!"



