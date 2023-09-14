Gordon Ramsay Actually Approves A TikToker's Dorm-Room Filet Mignon

Gordon Ramsay always has something to say when it comes to the food side of TikTok. He frequently duets videos of chefs or at-home cooks showing their recipes to give his take on them. With 39 million followers, people love his content. His reactions are usually an iconic Gordon Ramsay roast or a more infrequent nod of approval. Although he's known for humbling people, he gives praise when it's merited, as he did in a recent TikTok reaction video to user @lazypotnoodle, who artfully cooked a filet mignon in their college dorm.

The TikTok creator Lazy Pot Noodle has become somewhat of a viral sensation, with over 900,000 followers and millions of views on their TikTok videos. Their cooking happens inside a slow cooker and, controversially, on their dorm room bed while they watch shows. Oil splatter and sauce stains on the blanket? Forget about them. From birria tacos to lobster mac and cheese, Lazy Pot Noodles has proven that fine dorm-room dining is possible.