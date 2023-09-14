The Reason Some People Refuse To Wash Grits (And If You Should, Too)

If you didn't grow up in the South, there's a chance you rarely (or never) had grits. Grits is a milled corn dish that originated with the Muskogee Tribe. As you might expect, this staple food has a sandy texture. While that might sound off-putting to the uninitiated, it is quite satisfying once you get used to it. On the downside, grits do not have the most robust flavor. This can create a point of contention when it comes to how grits are prepared. Specifically, should you or should you not wash your grits?

Although this sounds like a no-brainer, it isn't as clear-cut as, "Should you wash fresh vegetables?" (The answer to that question, by the way, is an undisputed "yes!") Some people refuse to wash their grits, and they can back up their position with facts. When you wash grits, it diminishes the flavor. Since the flavor is already nearly neutral, washing them can remove that last vestige of corn flavor and leave you with a dish that tastes lackluster.