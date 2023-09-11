Grocery Store Sandwich Bread Ranked Worst To Best

Not available in many markets today, Wonder Bread has made our list as an ode to bread that once was. While you can still find this bread from selected sellers on Amazon, you aren't likely to find it on many store shelves. The reason? According to Smithsonian Magazine, the widespread shift in interest towards whole wheat bread is what delivered a major blow to the Wonder Bread label. However, according to online reviews, it seems that people still have an appreciation for the softness of this former grocery store loaf and are happily willing to buy it whenever they see it, even if that can only happen online.

So, why does Wonder Bread rank so low on our list? Contrary to what you might think, it isn't because it's been phased out of stores. Though devotees may love the nostalgic fluffiness of this bread, we must note that there's a reason this bread turns out softer than others. If you scan the ingredients list, you'll notice quite a few foreign ingredients you've likely never heard of. In fact, this is one of the longest ingredient lists we've seen on grocery store bread, and, unfortunately, the additives here abound.

Sure, we're willing to admit that not everyone is overly concerned with additives, but when ranking one sandwich brand against another, we have to mention that Wonder Bread certainly won't receive any rewards for being the cleanest bread label out there. Take it for what it's worth!