Don't Toss Leftover Ramen Broth. Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Instead

On their own, noodles don't have the most enticing flavor. When cooking, the starch in the noodles absorbs the water, giving them a wonderful al dente texture. However, plain water doesn't add much pizzazz. That's why the broth of ramen noodles is so exciting. It gives you a meal with a robust flavor that engages your taste buds and gets them dancing for joy. As yummy as that savory stock is, you don't really want to drink a glass of it after you finish your noodles, so many people toss that leftover broth away.

That is a big mistake. Flavor shouldn't be disposable. If you like something, repurpose it. For example, after you finish your favorite flavor of ramen noodles, use that leftover broth to make another dish taste better. For instance, using ramen broth instead of water adds a new dimension to instant potatoes. Plus, it gives you more to eat. Often, that cup of noodles doesn't satisfy you. With this trick, you get two meals in one: a cup of noodles and a cup of potatoes, and both are bursting with the savory flavor you crave.