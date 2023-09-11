Seasonal K-Cups That Are Worth Your Time (And A Brew)
When the weather starts to cool off and the first signs of autumn's approach appear, there are countless ways foodies can begin transitioning to the chillier seasons of fall and winter. From purchasing pumpkin spice products of all different types at your local store to trying a new autumn or winter recipe, enjoying seasonal food and drink can be one of the best ways to usher in the changing seasons.
Luckily for coffee lovers, there is no shortage of seasonal coffee flavors and coffee creamers that appear around the same time each year. While you can always count on staples like pumpkin spice or peppermint, each year brings the opportunity for coffee roasters like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Green Mountain to bring new, exciting, and must-try flavors to the market. K-Cups are an easy way to try a bunch of different types of coffee throughout the year, so we've rounded up some of Keurig's best seasonal K-Cup coffees and beverages.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice
We can't have a seasonal K-Cup list without including the mother of all seasonal coffee brands — Starbucks. Of course, Keurig and Starbucks have partnered up for years to bring the coffee giant's pumpkin spice flavored coffee via K-Cups every autumn, and for good reason. This limited-edition coffee is a classic cozy beverage that features notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The light roast is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans and natural flavors inspired by Starbucks' iconic pumpkin spice latte.
"Great subtle taste. Not overpowering," wrote one reviewer about the seasonal blend. "If you enjoy pumpkin spice, you won't be disappointed."
Whether you choose to drink this pumpkin-spice coffee on its own or with Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte-inspired coffee creamer, it's the perfect K-Cup for crisp fall days. Keurig sells the pumpkin spice K-Cups in packs of 22 for around $16, depending on where you purchase it.
McCafe Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
Four words — Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake. This McCafe blend available in K-Cups is a dreamy concoction of seasonal flavors. It features notes of the classic holiday flavors you'd find in a real cinnamon streusel coffee cake such as spicy cinnamon and perfectly sweet brown sugar. The flavor profile of McCafe's cinnamon streusel coffee cake is reminiscent of a Christmas morning or a fall afternoon at your favorite local coffee shop. This light roast coffee will not only give you the caffeine boost you need to get through any fall or winter day, but it will also give you that boost of seasonal spirit you want during this time of year.
Sold in stores and online for only a limited time, this box of K-Cups is most commonly offered in a 24 count for around $15 to $20. Prices and availability may vary depending on location and supply.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Where do you stand in the Starbucks versus Dunkin' debate? If you're on team Dunkin', you'll be glad to know that Keurig offers pumpkin spice flavored coffee from Dunkin' in convenient single-serve K-Cups. This Dunkin' blend is a classic pairing of festive fall flavors, featuring hints of pumpkin, spicy nutmeg, and warm cinnamon.
The coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee and is a medium roast, which may go over well with those who like a bolder flavor compared to Starbucks' light roast pumpkin spice coffee. For those who prioritize natural flavors, it's important to note that the Dunkin' pumpkin spice flavored coffee is artificially flavored, whereas Starbucks' take on pumpkin spice K-Cups is made with natural flavors. No matter which company you choose to satisfy your pumpkin spice coffee craving, Keurig has K-Cups available online and in grocery stores. The pumpkin spice Dunkin' cups go for about $15 for 22 K-Cups.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee
No matter what time of year it is, hazelnut is a common, not to mention delicious flavor addition to coffee. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has taken this classic flavor combination of hazelnut and coffee and turned it up a notch for a special seasonal flair with the company's dark chocolate hazelnut flavored coffee. Available in K-Cups, this limited-edition blend is made with 100% responsibly sourced coffee and roasted to perfection to create a medium roast coffee sure to warm you up all fall and winter long. The flavor profile of Green Mountain's dark chocolate hazelnut flavored coffee is marked by notes of dark cocoa and the perfectly complementary hints of nutty hazelnut. Best of all? The blend is made with all natural flavors.
You can snag your Green Mountain dark chocolate hazelnut flavored coffee from Keurig's website or your local grocery store. Pair it with hazelnut creamer for extra nuttiness.
Green Mountain Maple Pecan Coffee
Pumpkin spice may get most of the accolades during the autumn months, but there are a handful of autumnal flavors that just don't get enough credit. That includes festive flavors like syrupy maple and nutty pecan, both of which are featured in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' maple pecan coffee blend. This limited-edition flavor, which is available in K-Cups for easy one-step brewing, combines the rich and sweet flavor of maple with the buttery essence of pecan to create a wonderful light roast blend that is as fall-inspired as it is delicious.
Reviewers have said the coffee features just "a hint of maple," making it not too overpowering, and as a light roast, it appears to be a hit with some reviewers who claim to not be fans of coffee in general. Are they exaggerating? The only way to discover for yourself is to check out this flavor.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cinnamon Sugar Cookie Coffee
Whether you're leaving some treats out for Santa or baking something sweet for when you have family together for the season, nothing says "the holidays" quite like cinnamon sugar cookies. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters describes this lightly roasted blend as "warm, sweet, and comforting," just like a fresh from the oven, homemade cinnamon sugar cookie. One sip of this limited-edition flavor could have you in your festive feels with hints of warm cinnamon, baked sugar, and vanilla essence. If you're looking to get your caffeine fix while also feeling completely immersed in the season, this blend may be one you want to try.
Like other Green Mountain Coffee Roasters seasonal blends, this flavored coffee is allegedly made with rich and festive flavors to evoke nostalgic feelings of fall and winter. This blend is available in boxes of 12 K-Cups for just under $9, or in larger boxes of varying sizes.
McCafe Toffee Almond Coffee
During the autumn months, there are a ton of yummy and seasonal treats that evoke the warm feelings of fall, such as homemade toffee packed with nuts. McDonald's McCafe brand has infused its signature coffee with the flavors of this autumnal candy with its toffee almond flavored coffee. The blend, which is made with light roast coffee for a delicate coffee experience, has the rich and buttery flavor of caramel. It also features the nutty and slightly sweet flavor of freshly roasted almonds. The combination of toffee and almond could very well spark nostalgia for autumn festivals and homemade treats.
McDonald's McCafe toffee almond flavored coffee is limited edition, just like most seasonal flavors, and you can find boxes of 12 K-Cups online and at local grocery stores for under $9. Serve it alongside a delicious fall snack like a pumpkin muffin for a truly amazing autumn moment.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Holiday Blend Coffee
There are many things to love about the holiday season. From the family activities to the wonder of winter snowfalls, to celebrating with festive food and beverages, everyone loves to celebrate the season in their own special way. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee brands available in K-Cups and, of course, it offers its own take on festive coffee with its holiday blend.
Reviewers on Keurig's website said the Green Mountain holiday blend is reminiscent of Starbucks holiday blend but is available at a more affordable price. A 12-pack of this holiday blend will run you around $9, whereas Starbucks typically costs a couple dollars more for 10 K-Cups.
This medium roast coffee is called "bright, robust, and hearty," according to Green Mountain. It is made with 100% Arabica coffee for a smooth cup and features flavors of the season, such as dark fruit, chocolate, caramel, and a bit of holiday spice. Evoke the spirit of the season with this bold yet approachable take on holiday coffee.
Swiss Miss Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Although coffee may be the first thing most people think about when buying K-Cups for their Keurig, don't forget that the company has partnered with an array of different beverage producers to release a wide range of K-Cups, including hot chocolate, a seasonal favorite. Swiss Miss, the company that has been crafting products for at-home hot cocoa experiences for over 50 years, offers its festive peppermint hot cocoa mix as a K-Cup. This means that no matter what time of day it is, you can easily and quickly enjoy a cup of peppermint hot chocolate.
Each Swiss Miss K-Cup creates an 8-ounce cup of warm and comforting hot cocoa at the push of a button. The traditional Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix is infused with the festive flavor of sweet peppermint that pairs perfectly with creamy chocolate — no mixing or heating milk required. This classic winter flavor is limited edition, and probably won't be available come spring.
The Original Donut Shop Caramel Apple Pie Coffee
From the Thanksgiving table to a fall night at home, nothing hits the spot quite like apple pie. This classic American treat is only made better by the addition of sticky, sweet, buttery caramel, which makes it an extra indulgent dessert for the season. The Original Donut Shop — a coffee roasting company dedicated to creating cups that evoke the feeling of grabbing a treat from your favorite local donut shop — has attempted to make the ultimate fall brew with its caramel apple pie flavored coffee.
It's flavored with all the notes you'd expect from a caramel-apple-pie-flavored coffee and might even have you convinced there's a fresh fruit pie baking in your home. Reviewers have said the fall blend has "excellent full bodied taste and aroma" and achieves the "perfect balance of caramel apple and traditional coffee." From these reviews we can assume the flavor of caramel apple isn't too overwhelming, which means this seasonal variety might be worth a try for those looking for an autumn-inspired coffee that does not taste too heavily flavored.
Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee
Is there anything better on a crisp fall day than a warm cup of richly flavored coffee? We don't think so, and neither does Starbucks. The iconic coffee company has created an iconic autumn blend. The fact that it's available in K-Cups makes it even better, because you can enjoy a cup of seasonal Starbucks at the press of a button.
Starbucks' fall blend coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee. The company gets the beans for this seasonal blend from three different regions, including Sumatra, Africa, and Latin America. Together, they create a full-bodied medium roast blend that features warm notes of spice, a bit of bright citrus, and hints of toasted nuts. The Starbucks fall blend is limited-edition, of course, making it ideal for autumn months. If you want, you can pair it with a fall-flavored coffee creamer or drink it black to get a pure coffee experience.
New England Coffee Caramel Pumpkin Coffee
New England Coffee has been roasting premium coffee in the same way for over a century, making it one of the most recognized coffee companies on the market. However, even though New England Coffee prioritizes traditional roasting methods, the company continues to keep up with modern trends. New England Coffee offers a variety of seasonal flavors, including one autumn edition flavor that you might not want to miss.
The company's caramel pumpkin coffee, which is available in K-Cups, aspires to be a medium roast that is smooth and packed with autumnal notes like creamy caramel, lightly sweetened pumpkin, and a blend of fall spices. This fall coffee may be worth trying if you're tired of the same pumpkin spice flavors that seem to dominate the autumn months but still want a morning cup that celebrates the season. Serve it alongside pumpkin-flavored baked goods to hopefully elevate your autumn coffee moment to the next level.
Dunkin' Polar Peppermint Coffee
It may seem like peppermint flavors are reserved only for things like hot chocolate and creamy coffee drinks like peppermint mochas; however, Dunkin' is here to prove that peppermint can be just as delicious in an everyday cup of coffee with its perfectly polar-inspired seasonal coffee blend. The Dunkin' polar peppermint flavored coffee, which comes in K-Cups for easy brewing, is a coffee blend that features all of the flavors you love from peppermint bark, including sweet white chocolate and smooth, cool peppermint. The result is a creamy addition to any coffee lover's seasonal selection. Best of all, you don't have to leave home and run to your local Dunkin' to enjoy it, because it can be brewed easily in your home Keurig.
Dunkin's polar peppermint seasonal brew sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the frosty days of winter and the festive nature of the season.
The Original Donut Shop Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake Latte
Many of the seasonal flavors released by coffee brands are pretty similar. Whether pumpkin spice, apple, or cinnamon, there is often little inventiveness when it comes to autumnal flavors for limited-edition products. Luckily, The Original Donut Shop has a lot of creativity when creating its seasonal coffee beverages. One of the most unique is its pumpkin caramel cheesecake latte mix. Yes, you read that right — this seasonal blend of coffee, creamer, and delicious fall flavors features a blend of ingredients to create a one-step latte that you can make in your Keurig. Some of you have to be curious to learn what a cheesecake latte tastes like.
The Donut Shop pumpkin caramel cheesecake latte K-Cup blends 100% responsibly sourced coffee with creamy flavors of pumpkin cheesecake that has been drizzled with irresistible caramel. The result is a buttery, creamy, pumpkin-y delight that sounds as easy to enjoy as it is to make.
Caribou Coffee Reindeer Blend Coffee
Since 1992, Caribou Coffee has been creating delicious brews for all kinds of coffee drinkers. The company offers limited-edition blends that are made in small batches, all meant to help celebrate the season. The company's seasonal offerings are also available in K-Cups. Caribou Coffee's special edition Reindeer Blend is a potential holiday delight.
Caribou Coffee's Reindeer Blend is a dark roast, heavy-bodied brew with deep and rich tones. That said, light roast fans may want to steer clear. The dark and rich flavors of the coffee blend include dark chocolate, raisin, cedar, floral lavender, and orange citrus. Unlike many seasonal coffee blends, Reindeer Blend relies on the natural flavors of the beans instead of added flavorings, making for a pure coffee experience.
The blend is also made with 100% Arabica coffee, so if you're looking for a holiday blend that is clean yet spicy, this one might be worth a shot.
Dunkin' Falling For Maple Coffee
When we think about the best fall flavors, maple isn't always the first one that comes to mind — it's usually the third or fourth. However, from syrupy pancakes to maple-flavored candy, maple is a quintessential fall note. Unfortunately, it is often overlooked in favor of more common flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin. However, leave it to Dunkin' to capitalize on a missed opportunity by creating a fall-flavored blend that showcases this unrepresented note.
Dunkin's Falling For Maple coffee blend is made with 100% Arabica coffee and flavored with deep, rich flavors of maple as well as hints of sweet and complex brown sugar. This limited-edition blend might be worth trying if you're looking for a different take on seasonal coffee. If the idea of maple flavor in your coffee seems overpowering, don't worry because according to reviewers on Keurig's website, the maple flavor isn't too over the top. One sip and you might feel as if you've been transported to a forest-side cafe where you're enjoying a plate full of waffles and admiring the changing colors of red and orange leaves.
New England Coffee Caramel Apple Coffee
There is practically nothing that says fall more than a ripe, crisp apple dunked in chewy, buttery caramel. There's a reason that the caramel apple is a prime snack for fall lovers and is featured as a staple at autumnal events like harvest festivals. This festive treat captures the essence of the season by showcasing one of fall's best crops alongside the warm and sugary flavors of freshly made caramel. New England Coffee understands how delicious a caramel apple is, so the company has created a seasonal coffee blend that celebrates the iconic snack.
New England Coffee's caramel apple flavored coffee blend is made with 100% Arabica coffee, creating a medium roast that is flavored with notes of ripe apples fresh from the orchard and smooth, creamy caramel. Reviewers said this seasonal offering smells great while brewing and offers a subtle yet noticeable caramel apple flavor worthy of drinking year-round. Unfortunately, it's only available seasonally.