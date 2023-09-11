Seasonal K-Cups That Are Worth Your Time (And A Brew)

When the weather starts to cool off and the first signs of autumn's approach appear, there are countless ways foodies can begin transitioning to the chillier seasons of fall and winter. From purchasing pumpkin spice products of all different types at your local store to trying a new autumn or winter recipe, enjoying seasonal food and drink can be one of the best ways to usher in the changing seasons.

Luckily for coffee lovers, there is no shortage of seasonal coffee flavors and coffee creamers that appear around the same time each year. While you can always count on staples like pumpkin spice or peppermint, each year brings the opportunity for coffee roasters like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Green Mountain to bring new, exciting, and must-try flavors to the market. K-Cups are an easy way to try a bunch of different types of coffee throughout the year, so we've rounded up some of Keurig's best seasonal K-Cup coffees and beverages.