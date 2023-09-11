Gatorade's Newest Product Release Is ... Water

For years and years, people have wondered whether Gatorade is better than water. While it helps you stay hydrated with its colorful range of electrolyte-infused beverages, it's not an ideal replacement for H2O since it contains added sugars, calories, and artificial food dyes. Water is your best bet to stay hydrated all day, but now, the PepsiCo-owned sports drink company plans to take care of that as well.

Come 2024, fans will be able to get their hands on the brand's unflavored alkaline water called "Gatorade Water." According to USA Today, the water is infused with around 65 to 90 milligrams of sodium, which is much less than a standard bottle of Gatorade sports drink (It has around 270 milligrams of sodium per 20-ounce bottle). It has a PH level of 7 and up.

Gatorade portfolio president Mike Del Pozzo told USA Today that the product goes through a seven-step purification process. According to Gatorade's senior director of marketing, Emily Boido, athletes and people who lead an active lifestyle can consume Gatorade Water throughout the day (per People). It's supposed to taste "refreshing and crisp." The bottles are reportedly made out of recycled plastic.