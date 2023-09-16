Why Some Prefer Old-Fashioned Thermoses To Temperature Control Mugs

Believe it or not, there are several scientific theories explaining why you don't like room-temperature coffee. One of them may be as upsetting as it is surprising. According to a theory proposed on LiveScience, hotter temperatures distract us from strong flavors. The same phenomenon is believed to occur with colder temperatures. It is only when foods and beverages are at room temperature that the brain can focus on flavor with no distractions. If you crave your coffee hot or cold, it could be because you don't like the way it tastes.

Rather than debate the validity of that theory, the important takeaway is that many people enjoy their coffee when it is extra hot. Currently, there are two common ways to keep your favorite beverage at the temperature you desire. You can use an old-fashioned thermos or a smart mug. However, not everyone agrees that high-tech is the best way to go. When you break it down, you might realize thermoses have a few advantages over temperature control mugs.