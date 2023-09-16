The History Behind Banana Bread

Banana bread is a comfort food favorite for good reason. Moist, flavorful, and just sweet enough, it's a quick and easy way to use up bananas that are slightly past their prime. But banana bread has not always boasted the same spot in the American culinary consciousness.

Before we dig into banana bread history, however, a word on nomenclature. After all, calling banana bread a "bread" is a bit of the order of wishful thinking, given the texture and sugar content more reminiscent of a cake (something to which Great British Bake Off host Paul Hollywood attests). This may be down to historic precedent; after all, early banana bread recipes were far more savory. And while these days most recipes call for enough sugar, spice, and fat to make banana bread far more cake-adjacent, calling it bread certainly makes us feel better about having a slice of it for breakfast or as an afternoon treat.