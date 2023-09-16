The Hanging Method For Roasted Chicken That's Basically A One-Pan Meal

Home cooking can sometimes feel like an endless repetition of the same three or four weeknight staples, keeping us firmly within our comfort zone for fear of experimentation. Luckily, TikTok contains a number of intriguing hacks to take your home cooking skills to the next level and impress your friends and family with relative ease.

One such hack circulating on the video-sharing app centers on roasting a chicken by hanging it in the oven over a pan of thick-cut potatoes. The resulting meal provides you with crispy and delicious roasted chicken plated alongside some "very crude" fondant-style potatoes, according to the original video. To try this at home, simply season and prep your bird as you normally would before tying it up with a few feet of butcher's twine. From there, hang the chicken from your oven rack by its legs with a metal S hook and let roast for about an hour.

When roasting with this method, you'll need a drip pan to collect any grease that cooks off the chicken. This creates a perfect opportunity to fill a sheet pan with thickly cut potatoes and a thin layer of chicken stock, imbuing your potatoes with rich and savory chicken drippings. In addition to making a delicious meal that has minimal clean up, the one-pan method also serves as a highly efficient way to cook multiple chickens at once if your oven is big enough.