Sweet And Sour Vegetable Stir-Fry Recipe
Cooking dinner night after night can make even the most passionate foodies bored. We'll admit that we even get into recipe ruts every now and then. If you are looking to add some pizzazz back into your weeknight meal routine, this recipe is for you. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for sweet and sour vegetable stir-fry and notes, "This is a great one to make for a quick, but super tasty and nutritious weeknight dinner."
This culinary creation effortlessly marries sweet and tangy flavors with the wholesome goodness of garden-fresh vegetables. With each crisp bite, you'll taste the balance of subtlety sweet notes and the zing of sour undertones. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, this recipe promises a delightful experience that not only satisfies your taste buds but also elevates your cooking prowess. So, gather your finest produce and join us as we unlock the secrets behind this delightful stir-fry sensation.
Gather your sweet and sour vegetable stir-fry ingredients
To make this sweet and sour vegetable stir-fry, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need rice vinegar, cornstarch, soy sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, vegetable oil, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, baby corn, carrots, mushrooms, ginger, and garlic.
For those that are looking for a little extra protein, feel free to add some as well. Brookes adds, "You can top [this dish] with some salmon or a chicken breast if desired, or to keep it vegan/vegetarian add some tofu."
Whip up the sweet and sour sauce
In a small bowl, add the cornstarch and the rice vinegar. Then, add the soy sauce, brown sugar, and ketchup. Using a whisk, mix well to emulsify the sauce.
Ketchup may seem like an odd ingredient in this dish, but Brookes assures us it is necessary. She says, "Ketchup is an important component here as it adds a combination of sweet and tangy flavor which acts as the perfect base for the sweet and sour sauce."
Fry the veggies
Next, add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Then, add in the onion, pepper, carrot, broccoli, and corn. Sauté these veggies for about 5 minutes, until they are tender. Then, add the mushrooms and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Then, add in the garlic and ginger and cook for about 30 seconds before moving on to the next step.
Want to use different veggies here? Feel free! Brookes adds, "The veggies can easily be switched up here! Green beans, cabbage, bean sprouts and water chestnuts also work great in a stir fry."
Put it all together
Lastly, add the sauce to the veggies and stir to evenly coat the veggies. Cook the veggies with the sauce for about 2 minutes. Then, you can remove the veggies from the heat and serve them up.
Serving these veggies over steamed rice is a classic choice. The neutral, fluffy nature of steamed white rice or fragrant jasmine rice perfectly balances the bold flavors of stir-fry veggies and their sauce. Brookes recommends, "It's delicious served over rice or noodles, and it's easy to customize if you want to add some meat, fish or other veggies." Feel free to garnish the dish with chopped cilantro and green onions as well.
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ⅓ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- ½ head broccoli, diced into florets
- 4 ounces baby corn, halved lengthwise
- 4 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1-inch chunk ginger, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Mix together the cornstarch and rice vinegar in a bowl, then add the soy sauce, brown sugar, and ketchup and mix until smooth. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok on a medium-high setting. Add the onion, pepper, carrot, broccoli, and corn and stir-fry for 5 minutes until softened and browned.
- Add the mushrooms and fry for another 2-3 minutes.
- Add the garlic and ginger and fry for another 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
- Pour in the sauce and stir well to coat the vegetables. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Serve with rice or noodles. Top with some green onion and fresh chopped cilantro if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|177
|Total Fat
|4.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|17.9 g
|Sodium
|447.8 mg
|Protein
|5.4 g