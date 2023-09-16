What Happens When You Freeze Marshmallow Fluff?

Everyone can agree that frozen marshmallow fluff tastes excellent plain. But, there are some fun recipes you can use frozen marshmallow fluff for. For example, if it's too hot out to start a fire for s'mores, why not make them frozen? Frozen s'mores require chocolate ice cream, marshmallow fluff, and graham crackers. First, take the chocolate ice cream out of the freezer and let it melt a little just so that you can spread it into a parchment-lined, 9x13 pan. Let this set in the freezer, then take it out to add a layer of marshmallow fluff evenly over the top. Pop it back into the freezer for the second time, let it set, and take the mass out of the pan to cut into graham-cracker-sized squares. With frozen, chocolate-marshmallow squares and graham crackers, you can make frozen s'more sandwiches!

Another great way to use frozen marshmallow fluff is in homemade chocolates. Similarly to before, freezing the fluff in a thin layer in a parchment-lined pan makes it easy to cut it up into bite-sized squares. Then, dip these marshmallow fluff squares into melted chocolate, pop them back into the freezer to solidify, and you have a chocolate candy much like a Milky Way.