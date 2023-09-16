The 4 Baking Tools Edd Kimber Says Every Baker Needs

Edd Kimber burst onto the food scene as the first-ever winner of "The Great British Bake Off" back in 2010, and since then he's been spreading his passion for baking through his baking blog, cookbooks, and numerous tv appearances. He is a certified baking expert and has even shared crucial baking advice for beginners in interviews for online publications. In an interview with Buzzfeed, he revealed what four baking tools he believes are enough to get any aspiring home baker started, which is a step some people who are just getting curious about baking never even make it past due to a perceived high barrier of entry. According to Kimber, nothing could be further from the truth.

The best tools to get started with, according to Kimber, are "a few sheet pans, a set of 8-inch round cake pans, a muffin pan, and a loaf pan." These foundational pieces, when purchased at a decent quality and taken care of well, can last a baker for many years and many, many recipes. That's not to say that you won't need a few measuring tools, a whisk, and some mixing bowls, because you will. But, those items are more likely to already be a part of your home cooking arsenal and are ready to be repurposed for baking.