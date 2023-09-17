American Vs Korean Corn Dogs: What's The Difference?

The American corn dog has many claims to where it originated, but it's fair to say that its glorious invention is pure Americana, finding its way into state fairs around the mid 20th century. American corn dogs are deep fried and handheld, which is why they are a street food staple in the U.S. The basic recipe is simple, and not much has changed over the years except that now they can also be found in the frozen food aisle at the supermarket.

The American corn dog is a hot dog dipped in cornmeal batter that uses egg as a binder and is skewered with a stick to help its delighted epicure devour the doughy creation. Sausages, which add fat and a savory note of pepper, are used in ideal circumstances, but hot dogs are frequent substitutes. The batter is slightly sweet, and the traditional condiments are ketchup, mustard, and relish, which balance the dough's sweetness.

Of course, there are restaurants and roadside stands throughout America that have developed their own unique variations of the corn dog. Some alter the batter for a savory flavor and crunchiness, some use beef or sausage for the filling, and the condiments can be just about anything you can imagine. Even though there are varieties, the unmistakable taste of the original corn dog stands out.