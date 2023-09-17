TikTok's Genius Sandwich Hack Eliminates The Need For Road Trip Pit Stops

One of the best things about road-tripping can be the pit stops to get food. The anticipation of getting something nice to eat after sitting in the car for too long can be an exciting prospect.

As fun as it is, any seasoned road tripper knows how important it is to coordinate the pit stop plan in advance lest they end up getting far off schedule. Pit stops can take longer than you think, and one way to combat that is to eliminate the need to buy food (at least to some extent). Besides, you might not always get an opportunity to eat healthy, so might as well pack your own snacks, like a sandwich. Thanks to TikTok, we now know a way to pack sandwiches conveniently without the risk of it getting squished.

In a video, TikTok creator @kennyfromthablockkkk shared how she packs sandwiches for a beach day. Believe it or not, a breadkeeper is the hero that can maintain your sandwiches' structural integrity. She also showed how the bread bag can be pulled from the sides to push the sandwich up. As a commenter pointed out, it works like a dispenser for sandwiches. The best part is that you can pack multiple sandwiches in there.