Why McDonald's Promotional Menu Items Aren't Available At Every Store

McDonald's is no stranger to promotional items — from the annual Shamrock Shake to the elusive return of the McRib, the fast food chain keeps fans on their toes with new, limited-time menu offerings. One of the most talked about promotions of the year was McDonald's celebration of its mascot Grimace on the week of his 52nd birthday. The Grimace Shake received mixed reviews due to its confusing blend of tangy berry flavors and creamy texture, but it still gained massive popularity on TikTok. The shake, along with a special-priced cheeseburger meal, was only available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. While that might sound like it was widely available to consumers across the nation, according to a former McDonald's corporate chef, not all locations are willing to offer the latest promotional item.

Apparently, deciding which "participating restaurants" will offer new promotions has more to do with democracy than anything else. TikToker @chefmikeharacz shared that McDonald's franchise owners in each region will vote to decide whether or not they will offer the newest promotional item. According to this TikTok creator, corporate McDonald's often wanted every one of its restaurants to offer each promotional item, but franchise owners have the right to abstain from offering additional items. With so many items already on the menu, some store owners may not see the promotional items as worthwhile, especially when the limited-time food items require different preparation techniques that could slow down a store's daily operations.