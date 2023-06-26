Fast Food Promotions Are Low-Key Just Marketing Scams

Everyone who's been shopping in the last two years is well aware that prices are higher on almost everything thanks to inflation, which probably makes it all the more frustrating when people feel that restaurants are guilty of false advertising. And, since McDonald's fans began calling out franchises for the Grimace Meal rip-off, more and more customers are looking at other fast food restaurants and their perceived marketing scams.

One TikToker posted a video at a Burger King drive-thru in which he asked for their "two meals for $6.99 each" promo that was flashing on their menu board. After being told they didn't have it, the cashier came out to look at the menu before repeating to the customer, "Oh, that's not there anymore."

Another TikToker posted a video calling McDonald's McGold Card a scam, based on the fine print. The card, given to 12 random customers who ordered through the McDonald's app, provided the lucky card owner free McDonald's for life. While that sounds impressive to anyone that loves Happy Meals and Big Macs, there's a catch. The "free food" can only be used twice a week, for an order that is $10 or under. And, instead of being good for the rest of your life, it's only good for 50 years — to which many jokingly commented that 50 years is a lifetime if you're eating McDonald's every day.

Finally, there's this TikToker who tried to order from the lower-priced Pizza Hut menu at her local store. The manager explained the prices were actually higher than what was displayed, and that was that.